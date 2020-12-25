How are vaccines being tracked to ensure the right people receive them?

The vaccines are being tracked from the moment the vials roll down the assembly line until they end up in someone's arm.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has received more than 100,000 doses of the two coronavirus vaccines that were approved in the U.S. However, they are still slowly making their way to members of Group 1A, who are considered the highest priority to be vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Health and Human Services Agency reported 102,550 doses have been received, 29,250 of Pfizer’s and 73,300 of Moderna’s. Once in San Diego, they are catalogued and distributed to health care systems across the county.

Each must complete tracking information and provide the recipient with a vaccine card and fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data is also inputted into the county’s immunization database that helps keep track of whether recipients received their second dose.

“We can basically look at individuals that have been vaccinated. Providers, when they vaccinate, have to register that vaccination in our San Diego County Immunization Registry,” explained Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., the county’s public health officer.

The county is drawing on experience learned from the Hepatitis A outbreak from 2016-2018 and the meningococcal disease outbreak at SDSU in 2018. Both required extensive vaccine tracking efforts in the county’s database.

The CDC is also encouraging recipients to use its “v-safe” app. Users can report side effects and check-in with federal health officials who are monitoring the vaccine. It also reminds users when they need their second vaccine dose. Pfizer’s requires a second dose after three weeks, while Moderna’s requires a second dose four weeks later.

State health officials have projected confidence the close monitoring of the vaccine distribution will prevent people from trying to ‘skip the line’ and receive a vaccine when they are ineligible.

Currently, the vaccine is only available to the county’s 39,000 front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents who are considered Priority Group 1A. Health systems are vaccinating them in small batches to avoid being inundated with staff or residents potentially suffering side effects of the vaccine.

The CDC says recipients of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine may suffer pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, tiredness or headaches.

“[These] are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days,” says the CDC on its vaccine website.

The county expects to complete members of Group 1A late next month and will continue vaccinating other priority groups. The vaccine may not be available to the public until the Spring.