San Diego's homeless veterans to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A local veteran organization is rolling out updates after experiencing setbacks from the pandemic.

The North County Veterans Stand Down that is held annually in February--is scheduled for April.

The NCVSD announced that registered guests can reserve a spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The VA called us up the other day and said 'we have 300 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, single-dose vaccines that we are handing out to your veterans' guests,'" said Foster.

Stand Down President and veteran Matthew Foster says the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System is providing vaccines for the 5th Annual North County Veterans Stand Down at Green Oak Ranch in Vista. The event is set for Thursday, April 15, at 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, April 18, at 12:00 pm. The last day to register for a vaccine appointment is April 6.

This is first-come, first-serve and will be available to the first 300 veterans who opt-in. At this time, only registered veteran guests will receive them, not spouses or family members. Foster says vaccinations are completely optional and do not affect your ability to attend Stand Down.

Foster tells News 8, outreach teams will pick up veterans from various locations to bring them to the event.

NCVSD is reaching out to veteran organizations to help veterans register for the event and vaccine.

Foster said, as far as volunteers needed, NCVSD needs dentist volunteers to provide dental work.

At the annual event, veterans can pick up clothing, shoes, hygiene products, get free dental and medical services, warm meals and resources for housing.

NCVSD is currently accepting clothing donations.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, tents will be spaced out with the sides open for airflow and socially distanced areas for services.

Foster says the stand down is a safe place offering help and encourages veterans and families to attend.