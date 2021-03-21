Saturday marks final day for Petco Park vaccine superstation

San Diego County does not have definite plans to open another superstation in its place but says the convention center is a possibility.

SAN DIEGO — The Petco Park vaccine superstation officially closes at 7 pm Saturday night.

This is to get ready for the Padres season.

With supply shortages, there are no definite plans to open a new superstation in its place, but many are relieved they were able to get the first dose of Moderna on the last day at Petco Park.

“Ahhhh yes! I'm a happy camper. I was crying. I was stressed out,” said Donnie Smith. News 8 spoke with the 63-year-old on Wednesday outside of a Tierrasanta Rite Aid. She was in near tears because she couldn’t find an appointment.



“I've been online since Sunday night. I was up until after midnight all the way to 8 o’clock in the morning, it just spun spun, no instructions,” said Smith.

She has an underlying health condition and says after hearing her story, a village of people helped her lock in an appointment on the last day at the Petco Park vaccine superstation.



“I didn't have to wait till four in the morning to sign up, I didn't have to cry another whole day,” said Smith. “I just want to say a big thank you to CBS.”

Petco Park was the county’s first superstation site where UCSD administered more than 200,000 vaccines. After Saturday it will be closed to get ready for Padres Opening Day on April 1.

“We think once the supply of vaccines increases, we could essentially take that operation and place it in the convention center downtown,” said Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Board Chairman.

News 8 was referred to Thursday’s county briefing with Chairman Fletcher about opening another superstation in its place. The convention center is an option but it’s beginning to wind down its shelter.



“Even if we had a significant uptick in the supply of vaccines, the rest of the 30 sites would be able to absorb it,” said Fletcher.

Many superstations have closed for a few days due to vaccine shortages.

On Friday, the governor made a goal to have every Californian eligible for the vaccine by the end of April.

“For the longest time I couldn't get it, so I was surprised that they had opening spots,” said Dave Patel. He and his family were waiting in line at Petco Park for their scheduled first dose.

With supply shortages, appointments are hard to come by. Smith says although she was eligible, many online sites ask specific occupations making some people ineligible.

Some people, not Smith, have said they were a farm worker or essential worker to get an appointment. A former COVID healthcare worker told News 8 it’s not lying since you have to prove your eligibility when you get your shot.

Another tool you can use is the COVAX SD Bot on Twitter. It tweets available vaccine appointments in the San Diego area but you need to act fast.

“A ‘Bot’ is just a computer program that browses web pages just like a human does,” said Andre Le, COVAX SD Creator.

Despite the appointment challenges, the county it’s on track with 27 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

To learn more vaccination appointments click here.