SDSU & Cal State San Marcos COVID-19 booster deadline

"Effective Jan. 18, 2022, all residential students and all student athletes eligible for the COVID-19 booster will be required to have the COVID-19 booster on file with the university. Talk to your health care provider or locate booster availability online. Each and every student who gets their booster and uploads their record to HealtheConnect before Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m. will receive a $10 Starbucks card. Those who upload proof of a booster to HealtheConnect prior to Jan. 17 will also be eligible to win additional incentives, to include iPads, Bookstore gift cards, SDSU Dining gift cards, and other incentives (one per winner). Residential students and student athletes who do not get a booster will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test on file at least every seven (7) days. Those students currently on an approved religious or medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine are still highly encouraged to get vaccinated and, when able, a booster. If unable to do so, you will be required to continue to adhere to the university's current testing requirements and the facial covering policy for unvaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor settings. All other students, faculty and staff are highly encouraged to get their booster prior to or during the spring semester."