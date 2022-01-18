SDSU & Cal State San Marcos COVID-19 booster deadline

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday marks a key deadline for all students and staff at San Diego State and Cal State San Marcos when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine booster. All residential students and student athletes eligible for the booster are required to have the COVID-19 booster on file with the universities by Tuesday, Jan. 18. The booster requirement applies to the entire Cal State system.
This comes one day before the spring semester begins at SDSU remotely for at least two weeks. Cal State San Marcos will begin online on Monday, Jan. 24 for two weeks.
Cal State San Marcos released the following information to students on their Twitter page on Jan. 5.
Last month, the SDSU Student Health Services sent out the following email to all students and staff informing them of the spring 2022 COVID-19 booster requirement.
"Effective Jan. 18, 2022, all residential students and all student athletes eligible for the COVID-19 booster will be required to have the COVID-19 booster on file with the university. Talk to your health care provider or locate booster availability online. Each and every student who gets their booster and uploads their record to HealtheConnect before Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m. will receive a $10 Starbucks card. Those who upload proof of a booster to HealtheConnect prior to Jan. 17 will also be eligible to win additional incentives, to include iPads, Bookstore gift cards, SDSU Dining gift cards, and other incentives (one per winner). Residential students and student athletes who do not get a booster will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test on file at least every seven (7) days. Those students currently on an approved religious or medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine are still highly encouraged to get vaccinated and, when able, a booster. If unable to do so, you will be required to continue to adhere to the university's current testing requirements and the facial covering policy for unvaccinated individuals in indoor and outdoor settings. All other students, faculty and staff are highly encouraged to get their booster prior to or during the spring semester."