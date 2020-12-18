Sharp Health to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Andres Smith was Sharp HealthCare’s first frontline caregiver to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sharp HealthCare began administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to their frontline caregivers Friday.

Dr. Andres Smith, medical director of emergency services at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and medical director of global patient services for Sharp HealthCare, was Sharp HealthCare’s first frontline caregiver to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

This coming on the heels of a grueling night in the emergency room after one of his physicians tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was a very tough night, the majority of the patients that I saw were related to COVID. Many of them got admitted to the hospital and a few ended up on a ventilator. So this is as real as it can get," Smith said.

Dr. Smith said the South Bay community has been hit hard by the virus and his staff is exhausted.

"It's been a long stretch, there's a lot of fatigue and the message they asked me to give to the community is -- please stay safe, do it for them as well," Smith said.

The message comes as we await the FDA's approval on the Moderna vaccine which is expected to happen Friday. Once the stamp of approval is received, nearly six million doses are expected to begin shipping out in the days ahead with roughly 672,000 of those doses going to California before the end of the year.

These vaccines are expected to supplement the second round of Pfizer doses that have already been received.

"Please get vaccinated and I'm here as one of the first responders that was going to get vaccinated because I need to continue taking care of my community of you," Smith said.

For those of you concerned about side effects, here's what you can expect.

"Normally, what people would have is minor symptoms of body aches -- especially with a second vaccination. More than anything else, it's body aches and a headache," Smith said.

The hospital said Dr. Smith has been an integral part of a medical team that regularly travels to Tijuana and Imperial County to help with COVID-19.