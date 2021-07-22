Should those vaccinated worry about getting COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations up 82% in San Diego County, concern is growing, and not just for the unvaccinated, but for those who got the shot.

SAN DIEGO — Many are opting to not wear masks and not take more health safety precautions after getting vaccinated. But is that totally safe?

"People who have been vaccinated can still get infected, but they will mostly have mild symptoms, and it will feel like something they can get over in a few days so that is a win," said Dr. Abisola Olulade in family medicine of the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Dr. Olulade said despite the highly contagious and deadly Delta variant, those vaccinated are in good shape, and there is no need to panic.

But still, people who got the vaccine are becoming breakthrough cases. It happened to a San Diego mother and business owner, Amber Delecce-Forge, who is now battling COVID-19.

"I have been vaccinated, so I didn't think this could happen to me. I have been vaccinated for five months,” said Delecce-Forge, who recently took a business trip to Miami.

As more people are travelling, dining out and not wearing masks, is that why we are seeing more breakthrough cases now?

"The viral load is several times higher in people who have been infected with this, and that may be why it is so easily transmitted,” said Dr. Olulade.

What can those who got the shot do to avoid getting COVID?

Dr. Olulade said be sure to still frequently wash your hands and keep surfaces clean and sanitized.

Although there is no San Diego County recommendation for masking at this point, those who are immuno-compromised are strongly encouraged to wear a mask as the vaccines may not be as protective.

While indoors and in crowded spaces, it is also a good idea to wear a mask.

"Even if you do get an infection after being vaccinated, your chances of ending up in the hospital or dying are very, very low,” Dr. Olulade said.

As for if Delecce-Forge recommends getting the shot even after she got Covid?

"100% would get vaccinated I feel so much more secure going through this whole ordeal knowing that I have been vaccinated, and I feeling like I'm not gonna die in a hospital, and I don't think I am going to die,” Delecce-Forge said.