Sweetwater, Chula Vista school districts return to in-person instruction after winter break

The districts are telling parents to keep children home if they test positive, have flu-like symptoms, or had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's back to class for the Sweetwater and Chula Vista school districts Tuesday. The districts are urging parents to test their kids before they head back. The district said students should have already gotten their first test over the weekend and should take their second test by Tuesday morning.

Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) posted the following message to their Twitter page welcoming students back to school on Tuesday.

"Welcome back #SUHSD! We hope you had a safe/restful winter break! Thank you for testing prior to today, wearing your masks & practicing hand hygiene. We look forward to a successful second semester!"

Welcome back #SUHSD! We hope you had a safe/restful winter break! Thank you for testing prior to today, wearing your masks & practicing hand hygiene. We look forward to a successful second semester! Welcome Back video from Superintendent Aguirre click here https://t.co/A1sGPOrsxR — Sweetwater Schools (@SUHSD) January 11, 2022

Superintendent Moises Aguirre reminded students and parents in a "Welcome Back" YouTube video to test prior to the start of school on Jan 11 and expressed the importance and vision of the district to maintain in-person instruction in the new semester.