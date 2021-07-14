Temecula native Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated,” Rodrigo said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Temecula native and global pop star Olivia Rodrigo wants people to know that the COVID-19 vaccines are “good 4 u.” The 18-year-old internet sensation was at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of the administration’s efforts to encourage younger Americans to roll up their sleeves to get a coronavirus shot, the Associated Press reported.

Rodrigo, who rose to fame as a Disney Channel star, was set to tape a joint social media message with the president and the nation’s top infectious disease expert. She also made an appearance at the daily White House press briefing.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated,” Rodrigo said.

She encouraged people to find their nearest vaccination clinic and access information about the vaccines.

"It doesn't matter if you're young and healthy, getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends and your family," Rodrigo said in a message taped at the White House and shared on social media.

Rodrigo’s visit was first announced on Instagram with a photo of a youthful Biden, and the president asking for help getting other young people vaccinated.

Rodrigo replied: “I’m in. see you tomorrow at the white house!”

The actress, singer and songwriter released her debut album "SOUR" in May following the massive success of her single "Drivers License." Rodrigo is gaining worldwide popularity but got her start in small music studios north of San Diego County in Temecula where she was born in 2003.

WATCH RELATED: Childhood music teachers 'so proud' of Olivia Rodrigo