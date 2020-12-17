COVID-19 vaccine being developed, rolled in out in record time brings hope

Regional hospitals that received the new COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine Tuesday administered their first shots Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health received 2,925 doses Tuesday and administered the first doses Wednesday.

Kaiser Permanente administered vaccines at the Zion campus Wednesday afternoon.

Palomar health began administering the first doses to consenting front-line staff Wednesday morning.

In total, San Diego County received 28,000 doses and each individual will need to receive two vaccinations administered about one month apart.

California has prioritized front line workers at hospitals, as well as residents and staff at skilled nursing communities and assisted living communities.

"Right now, we have 46 residents there. We have a 59-bed facility and we have 70 staff. So we are trying to get them lined up and ready so CVS can come to our facility and administer the vaccine," said Ellen Schmeding of St. Paul's Senior Services.

St. Paul's Senior Services has been approved to host vaccination clinics at three of their communities for residents and essential staff who want it in the coming weeks.

"We learned about our first two dates - as soon as December 30 and the second date being January 20 for second vaccine," said Schmeding.

The first inoculations at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton happened Tuesday.

Nurse Catherine Senoyuit was among the first to receive the vaccine.

"It feels wonderful. It feels like the beginning of the last chapter of this pandemic we've been fighting," said Senoyuit.

Scripps Heath said staff and employees at Scripps will be getting their vaccine shots Thursday morning.