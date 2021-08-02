New COVID-19 vaccination super site to open at UCSD in La Jolla

Appointments are available on the UC San Diego campus for those that wish to get vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health will open a new COVID-19 site on Monday, February 8, at its on-campus Recreation, Intramural and Athletic Complex (RIMAC) in La Jolla on Hopkins Drive.

The La Jolla site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, although it will open just after noon for its first day on Monday. Free parking is available in a nearby UCSD parking structure. UCSD said its goal is to vaccinate about 5,000 people per day.

Vaccinations take place inside. There is socially-distant seating. UCSD is currently searching for volunteers who can apply here.

"The opening of a new vaccination site at RIMAC represents another opportunity to partner with the County of San Diego to end the pandemic," said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla in a written statement. "UC San Diego Health is a statewide leader in vaccine distribution. Our continuing partnership with the County and the opening of this new superstation are parts of our overall commitment to establish the San Diego region as an exemplar for vaccine distribution."

Another vaccination super station at Petco Park will transition into offering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those that wish to get vaccinated. This means that people who received their first initial dose of the vaccine in January can make an appointment to receive a second dose at Petco Park. Governor Gavin Newsom will join Mayor Todd Gloria and others at the Petco Park site on Monday at 11:30 a.m.