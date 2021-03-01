San Diego company creates 'Vaccinated and Proud' bracelets

Willerman said the bracelets are, “red, white, and blue, it’s patriotic, it captures a deep sense of a heart with a checkmark."

SAN DIEGO — Silicone wristbands have been trending for some time with a cause behind the hashtag.

Alec Willerman of San Diego has been working on COVID-19 startups since he graduated from UC Berkeley as a business major in May of 2020. Willerman is currently in production on unique silicone bracelets that say “Vaccinated and Proud”

Willerman told News 8, “It’s red, white, and blue, it’s patriotic, it captures a deep sense of a heart with a checkmark, that we’re doing what it takes to be safe.”

He’s been working with his father Keith Willerman using this bracelet product to promote vaccine support. The duo says the bracelets highlight three important keys:

Vaccine awareness- Showing you are vaccinated & proud serves as an example to others

Reduce the spread- When more people get vaccinated, we stop COVID in its tracks

Come together- The community can do their part being vaccinated & proud

Willerman started the Vaccinated and Proud movement in December after tuning into Army General Gustave Perna addressing the COVID vaccines.