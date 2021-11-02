New COVID-19 vaccination site opens in San Marcos just for seniors

Seniors will be able to get appointments at this site without a computer. Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 211.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A new COVID-19 vaccination site designed specifically for senior citizens interested in receiving the coronavirus vaccine opens in San Marcos on Thursday, Feb. 11.

About 40 employees hope to vaccinate 100 San Diego County seniors on the first day, then eventually work up to vaccinating over 500 seniors per day.

Some seniors don't have access to computers at home or the internet, which makes scheduling a vaccination appointment challenging. The San Marcos site on 1706 Descanso Avenue hopes to eliminate those obstacles.

This Gary and Mary West PACE site does require appointments, but seniors won’t need a computer to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 211. Additionally, a 211 operator can also help seniors find a ride to their appointment.

The site was designed primarily for San Diegans 75 and older with mobility issues. Organizers toured other county vaccination sites, such as the Petco Park site, to identify features that impact seniors. From there, it took two weeks to plan.

"We designed a very streamlined operation where once the senior arrives, they'll be put in one - you know - little pod where their caregiver can also be with them and from there, everything coming to them," said Tim Lash, the president of Gary and Mary West PACE.

The goal is to make the site as senior-friendly as possible. Staff members received training in geriatric care.

"We had a 97-year-old person here yesterday as we were doing a trial run and just delighted - almost high-fiving all the staff and you know it brought tears to my eyes to see," said Lash.