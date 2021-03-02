Here's how San Diego's senior citizens can navigate the vaccine appointment process

One 80-year-old woman tells News 8 she’s done everything she can, saying, “there seems to be nothing we can do.”

SAN DIEGO — Despite efforts to vaccinate more San Diegans, many seniors say they’re having trouble making appointments. Right now, essential healthcare workers, as well as people 65 and up are eligible for the vaccine.

One 80-year-old woman tells News 8 she’s done everything she can, saying, “there seems to be nothing we can do.” Mayre Jo Millard of Lakeside says she has gone above and beyond to try and schedule a vaccine appointment for her and her 82-year-old husband, Carl.

“I've called our doctor they say you have to get online. I've called 211 numerous times. I even get up at four in the morning to call them because I'm thinking I can get through easier at that time but so far we've had no luck.”

Mayre Jo has asthma. Carl has heart issues. The couple is afraid to leave their home unless it's absolutely essential.

"It's very frustrating. You get to the point where you just wanna cry because you're afraid…you're scared you're gonna get this stuff and at our age with our issues you're just too old to survive it," said Mayre Jo.

Monday night, San Diego mayor Todd Gloria held a town hall to address people's concerns. He and county leaders admit the system isn't perfect, but say things are improving.

There are currently four vaccine super stations in the county, with a fifth in the works. That's in addition to some individual pharmacies and clinics offering the vaccine.

In January, we saw 12,000 vaccinations per day. The goal for February is 25,000.

“Honestly, it's getting much much better…every day it's better," said Bob Kelly, President and CEO of San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.

Kelly offers the following tips on how to navigate the process:

For starters, if you have internet, visit vaccinationsuperstationsd.com to make an appointment at one of the super vaccination sites.

If the dates you're selecting are full, keep trying, since appointments sometimes open up.

No internet access? Call your local senior center.

Bob also suggests reaching out to your doctor, pharmacy, or church.

If you live in an unincorporated area, you can also call the Sheriff's department. They have a program called You're Not Alone (YANA). They have a team of volunteers that will help you.

As for Mayre Jo, she and her husband got an appointment for February 3 in the afternoon at Petco Park.