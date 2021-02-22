Update: The Petco Park vaccination super station to reopen on Tuesday

The delayed vaccine shipment had caused the location to close Friday through Monday.

SAN DIEGO — UPDATE: UC San Diego confirmed via email that the Petco Park location will reopen on Tuesday, February 23 after being closed temporarily Feb 19-22 due to a shortage of vaccine.

San Diego County officials had said earlier in the day that the Petco Park vaccine super station run by UC San Diego Health would be closed again on Tuesday because of delayed vaccine shipments.



Appointments for second doses on Feb. 19-22 were canceled last week and will be automatically rescheduled, the hospital said. People who had appointments should check the MyUCSDChart website for updates.

Other vaccination locations across the county are still open and appointments can be made at the county's vaccinationsuperstationsd.com website.

Sunday's data increased the number of COVID-19 infections to 257,030 since the pandemic began, while the death toll increased to 3,190.



It was also the 10th consecutive day with cases below 1,000.



Of 18,194 tests reported Saturday, 4% returned positive.



Three community outbreaks were reported Saturday, with 26 reported in the past week and 102 cases associated with those outbreaks.



County public health officials said they were ready to administer those doses as soon as they arrive.



"We have the mechanism in place to be able to administer all the doses we get in San Diego County," Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said Friday. "In the meantime, we're asking San Diegans to be patient. As the delayed doses arrive, we will administer them to everyone who has an appointment and release new time slots."



As many as several hundred vaccination appointments scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the county's largest vaccine distribution site -- Petco Park -- were postponed, owing to delayed vaccine shipments from the Midwest and East Coast.



The county's Health and Human Services Agency said residents who were scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine will also be rescheduled.



Currently, all county COVID-19 vaccination points of dispensing and the North County Super Station in San Marcos are offering appointments for second doses only. Appointments for first doses at these sites are being rescheduled into next week.