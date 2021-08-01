SANDAG Board to meet with County Health & Human Services to discuss vaccine rollout plan

County officials are expected to discuss the region's COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy and schedule.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The San Diego Association of Governments Board will receive a virtual update from San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Friday.

The meeting was called at the request of SANDAG Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear. County officials are expected to discuss the region's COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy and schedule.

According to the press release, "the meeting will provide an opportunity for local leaders to discuss and provide feedback on the County's approach to distributing vaccines throughout the region during the crisis."

Friday's vaccine rollout meeting comes one day after it was announced that all individuals in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout are eligible now to receive the vaccine.

At a virtual town hall Thursday, county health leaders urged a healthy dose of patience, as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues here at the local level.

"I know that there are a lot of questions of when," said Nick Macchione, director of the county's Health and Human Services Agency. "Give me a date!"

With the demand for the vaccine still outpacing supply, Macchione conceded it is difficult to provide a specific timeline for the upcoming phases, such as Phase 1B, which includes essential workers, like teachers and grocery store workers, as well as those over age 75.

"The idea is to quickly vaccinate as many San Diegans following this sequence, but it will not be for several more weeks at this point for sure," Macchione added.