With the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in U.K. on Tuesday, when will it come to the U.S.?

CALIFORNIA, USA — The first public vaccination of a coronavirus vaccine in a western nation will occur Tuesday in the United Kingdom. The U.S. could soon begin vaccinating Americans, but it needs approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which is scheduled to evaluate it on Thursday.



“It's just incredible actually,” said Louis Coughlan, Joint Chief Pharmacist at Croydon Health Service, which took delivery of the vaccine outside of London. “To know that [vaccines] are here and we are amongst the first in the country to actually receive the vaccine and therefore the first in the world is just amazing. I am so proud."



Frontline healthcare workers will be the first to be offered the vaccine in the U.S. followed closely by nursing home residents.



The American Health Care Association, a lobbying group that represents 14,000 facilities, urged governors to quickly distribute the vaccine to those most vulnerable to COVID-19’s worst symptoms. States can prioritize different groups to receive the vaccine based on individual needs.



“If the governors and public health officials are able to do this, we will save tens of thousands of lives in these facilities. It is a staggering statistic that less than 1% of the COVID cases in the United States have hit people in long term care, but over 40% of the deaths have occurred there,” said Mark Parkinson, CEO and President of AHCA.



In January, the vaccine may be offered for Americans over the age of 65 or people with high-risk medical conditions. The exact condition list is subject to change and may include obesity after researchers found people with obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and 74% more likely to go to the ICU. The United Kingdom considers morbid obesity a high-risk condition.