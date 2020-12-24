President Trump threatens to veto pandemic bill, could mean delay in stimulus checks

San Diegan's had a lot to say about the potential $600 stimulus checks.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The $600 stimulus checks for many Americans that were set to go out as early as next week could end up being delayed a lot longer.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he wants that check to increase from $600 to $2000 for individuals. He threatened not to sign off on the bill unless the change is made.

Though Democrats are on board with the idea of sending more money out, some Republicans have indicated they are not.

In a letter Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to bring a stand-alone bill to increase the payments, but it requires Republican leadership to agree. Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues “the entire country knows that it is urgent for the President to sign this bill.”

"Most working Americans don't need a check right now. It's a really foolish, egg-headed, left wing, socialist idea to pass out free money to people," Senator Rand Paul said on Fox News.

On social media, plenty of News 8 viewers have sounded off about the stimulus checks. While some say something is better than nothing, the majority say a one-time $600 payment isn't enough.

Some of our viewers applaud President Trump for pushing for $2000 stimulus checks, others wonder if this is a political tactic to stall the relief bill from moving forward.

Wednesday Trump and his family departed Washington to spend the holiday at his resort in Mar-a-Lago.