Virtual San Diego County budget hearings begin Monday

The recommended budget plan is part of a two-year operational plan that will help determine how the County spends its resources.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The $6.4 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2020-21 went before the Board of Supervisors Monday. The budget addressed how to continue responding to COVID-19, the economic crisis and calls for social justice and racial equality.

Following Monday’s budget hearing, an evening hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Budget deliberations and formal adoption of the first year of the budget plan are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Due to the public health emergency, the public will not be allowed to attend the meetings in person.

The public can watch the meetings live and request to speak via teleconference or submit written comments.

Watch Online

There may be a 45-second or more delay when viewing the broadcast online, depending on the service and your internet connection.

Watch on TV

Cox channel 24 or 19

Spectrum channel 24 or 85

Currently not available on AT&T U-Verse

Listen on the Phone

A call-in line is also available to listen to the live Board meeting while it is in session at 619-531-4716. This is a listen-only line.

Members of the public can submit comments on the recommended budget through eComment until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 when the budget hearings formally close.