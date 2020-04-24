Vista Firefighters give back amid coronavirus pandemic

Sam Craig has been a Vista firefighter for 22 years. He says the firefighters themselves are doing their best to give back to the community, as well.

VISTA, Calif. — We've been hearing so many great stories about our community coming together during this difficult time. News 8 spoke to one Vista firefighter who says the support has been great.

Sam Craig has been a Vista firefighter for 22 years. He says the firefighters themselves are doing their best to give back to the community, as well.

Most crews are eating out at least once during their shift to support struggling local businesses.

On Thursday, they gave back to Vista Teen Outreach, an organization feeding middle and high school students in the Vista Unified School District.

“Yesterday, Vista Firefighters Associating Charity Fund donated $1,000, which is enough to feed 200 families for one week - which is a great start, but they are feeding between 350 and 400 families every week. And they're going to need a lot more help than we can give at this time,” said Craig.

Sam says the firefighters are super grateful that people are bringing them stuff to the fire stations, but he's asking people to please donate to organizations that need it the most right now.