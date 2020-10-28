Vista Unified temporarily closes high school to address campus COVID cases

Vista Unified reopened all 28 schools starting last Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Vista Unified School District only re-opened for in-person learning about a week ago and already the issue over how quickly the coronavirus pandemic has spread is of huge concern.

At Tuesday night's special meeting, the board agreed unanimously to close Mission Vista High School after two positive cases among students.

Vista Unified was already under scrutiny for its reopening plan. Unlike other school districts that have reopened slower, Vista Unified reopened all 28 schools starting last Tuesday.

Their new rule as of Tuesday night that now applies to all of their schools -- if any campus sees two positive cases, the entire school will shut down for a two-week quarantine. In addition to this, if any three schools have one case each at the same time, all three will close for that two weeks as well. The "Vista Virtual" method will be what students and staff pivot to when a closure occurs.

Following those rules, Mission Vista High School said they will close officially on Thursday as that special meeting didn't take place until Wednesday night. They also added that if San Diego County does drop into the most restrictive purple tier, they will close all schools until the county moves back into the red tier or better.

Since all 28 schools reopened, six positive cases have come back district wide with two of them being reported at Mission Vista High School and the other four spread out at four separate schools.