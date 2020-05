Watch live: San Diego County releases newest COVID-19 numbers

San Diego County's tally of COVID-19 cases is approaching 5,000, while 175 residents have died of the respiratory illness to date.



County health officials reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 4,926.



Of the 3,443 tests reported to the county on Sunday, 4% were positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 5.5%.



The total number of cases requiring hospitalization was 955, and 297 patients had to be placed in intensive care.



Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has given a San Diego company, Quidel Corp., emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 antigen test.



Company officials said the FDA gave them permission Saturday to market their Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA, a rapid point-of-care test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in nasal specimens from patients meeting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for suspected COVID-19 infection.



Health experts and lawmakers have said widespread testing is key to safely reopening the country but warn that current testing falls short.



The region's campgrounds opened Saturday with restrictions, including having every other campsite remain empty and only members of a single household allowed to share a site. Communal areas like playgrounds will remain closed. The opening of the campgrounds applies region-wide, but campgrounds under city jurisdictions can be closed by those cities.



The county is also opening tennis and handball courts, provided participants meet social-distancing requirements. Golf carts for single riders, regardless of age, will also be permitted. Additionally, rental of outdoor equipment like bikes, kayaks and surfboards will be allowed again.



Community pools are still closed and could be among the last places to reopen, going by the state's guidance.



A YMCA summer camp program for youth from low-income families was announced Saturday by San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.



The program will provide childcare for parents who are going back to work during the coronavirus pandemic as more businesses reopen, said James Canning, Fletcher's spokesman.



A $1 million grant from The San Diego Foundation's COVID-19 Community Response Fund will support the initiative, Canning said. Details about the locations and opening dates will be announced soon.



Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine announced plans Saturday to reopen on May 18.



The casino has been closed for about two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



Retail stores across the region have opened for curbside service provided they met San Diego County's guidelines.



The stores able to open Friday included bookstores, music stores, jewelers, shoe stores, toy stores, antique dealers, home and furnishings suppliers, sporting goods stores, clothing stores and florists, but those businesses will have to operate through curbside service or deliveries.



Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics businesses supporting those businesses were also able to open Friday.