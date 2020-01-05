'We shouldn't have to choose between food and rent,' San Diego rally to cancel rent payments during pandemic

The mobile rally is among several events across California marking the start of a statewide strike.

SAN DIEGO — Paying rent was a struggle for many San Diegans before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with many people out of work due to the stay-at-home order, it is even more difficult to make the monthly rent or mortgage payment for many families.

On Friday, a group of dozen San Diego renters joined the other similar rallies across the state to pressure Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel rent and mortgage payments for May. More than 12,000 people have pledged to join the strike with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE)-San Diego, San Diego Tenants Union, and Democratic Socialists of America-San Diego.

The planned San Diego car caravan started in San Ysidro where the activist renters and their supporters worked to spread the word to other tenants and homeowners that they shouldn't have to choose between food and paying the rent or mortgage during this pandemic.

The mobile rally is planned to go north towards the San Diego State Building as well as other locations to highlight residents that are affected.

Patricia Mendoza, an ACCE member and single mother of two from Imperial Beach, was part of the rally on Friday.

"We shouldn't have to choose between food and rent. There's no way we can pay back rent when we don't have the rent now. That's why we're fighting to cancel the rent and that's why we need to win," Mendoza said.