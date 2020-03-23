WASHINGTON — At least a dozen states in the U.S. have now issued "stay at home" orders to try and stop the spread of coronavirus. In addition, some cities and counties have issued "shelter in place" orders. And in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared "New York State on PAUSE" when he ordered all non-essential workers to work from home.

These orders are not total lockdowns, and federal law allows each state or city to decide its own rules when mandating residents stay home. Generally, each order includes some exceptions that permit residents to leave their homes. Residents typically can leave if they're performing "essential" activities such as grocery shopping, going to the doctor or exercising while practicing safe social distancing.

Certain businesses deemed essential — such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and doctor's offices — are typically allowed to remain open. Employees of those businesses can leave their residences to go to work. Additionally, states with "stay at home" orders have allowed restaurants to keep delivery and takeout operations going.

While practicing social distancing is essential, certain outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking or running, are generally still allowed.

As of Monday, these are where statewide stay-at-home orders have been issued so far and what that means for the residents.

California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a stay at home order for his state that went into effect Thursday and will last "until further notice."

Essential businesses such as gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, food banks and convenience stores, banks, laundromats and essential government functions including law enforcement are allowed remain open.

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, hair and nail salons have been closed in the state. Restaurants that offer take-out or delivery options can remain open, without dine-in options. Public events and gatherings have been canceled.

Under the mandate, California residents are still allowed to leave their homes for activities including visiting a doctor or getting a prescription. However, non-essential health visits such as eye exams and teeth cleanings should be postponed and doctor visits should be done remotely whenever possible.

Residents can exercise outdoors as long as they maintain a safe distance and stay six feet away from other people.

Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a stay at home order effective at 8 p.m. today — Monday, March 23. The mandate extends to April 22.

Nonessential businesses and not-for-profit entities in the state have been asked to prohibit in-person functions whenever possible. Essential businesses including healthcare, food services and law enforcement are exempt.

Nonessential public gatherings of all sizes should be canceled or postponed. Those who must leave their home should not do so in groups unless they are providing an essential service. Individuals must keep at least six feet away from each other when possible. Public transportation use should be limited, and outdoor recreational activities should be limited to only non-contact activities.

Delaware

Delaware's stay at home order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until May 15 or until "the public health threat is eliminated."

“This was not an easy decision, but it’s the right decision to protect the safety of Delawareans and Delaware families,” said Gov. John Carney.

Delawareans may leave their homes to get groceries, pick up a prescription, see a doctor, and engage in other activities essential to their health and the health and well-being of their family members, including pets. Delawareans may also engage in outdoor activity, but must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Essential Delaware businesses must implement flexible and non-punitive sick leave policies for their employees, and employers must follow social distancing policies, protect high-risk workers, provide hand-washing or sanitizer stations, and follow all health guidelines for internal cleaning.

Hawaii

Hawaii's Governor David Ige signed a third supplementary proclamation Monday, ordering the entire state to stay at home and work from home starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 25 through Apr. 30.

The proclamation said essential workers are except.

Healthcare services, grocery stores and pharmacies, food production and farming, public and private schools, restaurants offering take-out services, hotels and motels, construction, and essential government functions are considered essential during the stay at home order.

Residents are allowed to leave their home for various needs like including healthcare, purchasing food, medicine and gasoline, taking care of the elderly, minors, and those with disabilities, returning to a place of residence outside of Hawaii, picking up educational materials for distance learning, receiving meals and any other related services, and outdoor exercise – including surfing, swimming and walking pets.

However, non-compliance would be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, or up to one year in jail, or both.

Illinois

Illinois' stay at home order has been in place since Saturday and is set to last until April 7. The state has provided a list of essential businesses that are allowed to remain open.

Gatherings of more than ten people have been banned, and Illinois State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce the mandate. Individuals aren't likely to be stopped by police for being outside, but law enforcement will receive reports of events such as crowds of people gathering, bars and restaurants that are still offering dine-in operation or employees being asked to work in-person for nonessential businesses.

Residents can continue to leave to get groceries, exercise or take care of loved ones, as long as safe social distancing measures are taken.

Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced the state's stay at home order would go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday through April 6. Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce the order, while the Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions.

Residents should stay indoors except when leaving for essential "activities for health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of essential work, and to take care of others." The state has provided a list of activities deemed essential.

Louisiana

Louisiana is under a stay at home order from today — Monday, March 23 — until at least April 13.

The order closes more businesses and enforces a stricter form of "social distancing," asking people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

New Orleans has already been under a similar order issued by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to close by Tuesday afternoon and remain closed until at least April 7. The governor also said the state Department of Health has issued a stay-at-home advisory, but stressed that it wasn't a shelter-in-place order.

“Everyone is advised to stay home and limit all unnecessary activities,” he said at a news conference. “We’re asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people."

He said it was OK to take a walk at the park while keeping appropriate social distancing, but advised against pickup basketball and touch football games, or other activities that bring people into close contact with others.

Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay at home order that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and will last through April 13.

The sweeping mandate is not a recommendation, Whitmer said at a Monday morning press conference, but an order.

There are exemptions for essential employees, however, and residents will still be allowed to make trips to the grocery store or hospitals or exercise outdoors.

"The goal here is simple: Stay home. Stay safe, save lives," said Whitmer. "I know this is hard. I know this is going to be disruptive. It's certainly going to be hard on our economy as well. But our actions save lives."

New Jersey

New Jersey's stay at home order went into effect on Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice.

Gov. Phil Murphy expressed anger Sunday at reports of people in New Jersey ignoring his stay-at-home order and warned “We're going to take action."

Saying he wanted “no gatherings of any kind," Murphy acknowledged the difficulty of enforcing such an order in every part of the state but said he wanted people to “stay home, period."

New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the "New York State on PAUSE" executive order, which is in essence a stay-at-home order for the state.

Cuomo's order said all non-essential businesses had to be closed by 8 p.m. Sunday and added new restrictions for residents.

Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home order for all Ohioians Sunday.

"We haven't faced any enemy like we are facing today in 102 years," Gov. DeWine said in Sunday's press briefing. The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. today — Monday, March 23 — and remains in effect through April 6. Officials will reassess the situation at that time.

The stay-at-home order still allows for citizens to leave for the following reasons: health and safety, necessary supplies and outdoor activity.

Oregon

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued strict orders Monday to shut down non-essential businesses and constrain social and recreational gatherings.

The move, which lists violations as a Class C misdemeanor, forces closure of businesses like arcades, barbershops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks, playgrounds, theaters, sports facilities and yoga studios.

Businesses that remain open must implement social distancing guidelines, keeping customers at least six feet apart. Employers must give their employees the opportunity to work from home. The order does not affect families in homes.

Read the complete executive order here.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a "Stay at Home” order to seven counties in the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order to Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties takes place from 8:00 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020, and will continue until April 6, 2020.

“I remain deeply concerned about this public health crisis and we must continue to take careful but critical steps now to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are issuing these orders because Pennsylvanians’ health and safety remains our highest priority.”

The order has several guidelines about what is allowed and not allowed for the specific counties. Click here to read more.

Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a two-week stay-at-home order to fight coronavirus spread on Monday.

Essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open.

People can still go outside for walks, but must maintain a social distance of six feet. Inslee said there's no reason people should rush the stores. Everyone is encouraged to buy what they need when they need it.

The order is for Washington residents to 'Stay Home and Stay Healthy' in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus in Washington.

West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday issued a statewide stay-home directive and ordered nonessential businesses to close as confirmed coronavirus cases reached at least 16.

The order, which allows people to go out for food, medicine and other important items, goes into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Justice said in a news conference. He didn't set an end date.

“A stay-at-home order is not martial law,” the governor said. “It’s not we’re shutting down the state borders. It's not we’re closing down bridges and roads."

"Let me tell you what it is: You can leave your home to perform or receive essential services, or if you work at an essential service business. It means you can leave to obtain food. It means you can do outdoor activities.”

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Monday that he would be issuing a "Safer at Home" order on Tuesday.

"Over the past few days, I’ve talked with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Evers tweeted.

While the official order has not yet been released, Evers tweeted that essential workers will continue to be allowed to travel to and from work and residents can still go out for essential reasons.