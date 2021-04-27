What the new CDC mask guidelines mean for San Diegans

Some question how the guidelines will be enforced.

SAN DIEGO — The CDC released new guidelines Tuesday, announcing fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask outdoors unless they’re in a crowded place.

News 8 visited Balboa Park to hear people’s thoughts on the new guidelines.

One man spoke out in support:

“I tend to agree because I think if you're vaccinated it means that you're not a threat or a danger to the people around you and I also think it's time we take steps to get back to normal so I would support the CDC.”

Another man opposed the new guidelines:

“I don’t understand enough about the variants coming out, and I have a mom that's 89 years old and we've all been vaccinated but we're still wearing our masks just for protection.”

Regarding the new CDC guidance, some questioned how to tell if someone is vaccinated or not.

"Unless you carry your vaccination card around and let people know, there's no way to know that," said one man.

"Yeah, kinda an honor system I guess," said one woman.

At this point, there is no national vaccination proof mandate, though private entities can require it if they choose.



They can also require masks if they want.



What about enforcement, specifically in public places?



A spokesperson for San Diego County tells News 8 they don't have plans to crack down on mask wearing as it relates to the new guidelines, adding they will follow CDC's direction.

“I wear a mask when I go the grocery store because they tell me that's what I have to do to shop. Otherwise, I like not wearing a mask because I feel free and I can breathe and I feel happy,” said one man.

Another man said, “It doesn't seem like a big deal to continue to wear the mask just to be safe.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state will change its guidelines to align with the CDC.