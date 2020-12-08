What will officials do if large gatherings in Ocean Beach continue?

A city task force Wednesday reminded people about the rules ahead of the farmers market and weekly drum circle after a mass gathering was broken up last week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Large gatherings in Ocean Beach are expected to go as planned Wednesday evening as the San Diego Police Department increases its presence in the area. A city task force was out Wednesday afternoon reminding people about the rules ahead of the farmers market and weekly drum circle.

The warnings came after videos showed a mass gathering in Veteran’s Park last week where many were seen not taking coronavirus precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks. San Diego police broke up the crowds last Wednesday night but no one was cited for violating public health order and no arrests were made, according to the department.

"It’s sending a message of anyone can do whatever they want, [and] it doesn’t matter," said Brad Dickson, owner of the Ocean Beach Hotel, which is located directly across the street from the park.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, residents in the Ocean Beach area said they have noticed the crowds were growing larger with no social distancing, loud music, illegal vendors, and lots of trash left behind. Neighbors told News 8 they are fed up with the late-night noise and the trash left behind.

And when it quiets down, the O.B. Town Council picks up all the trash left behind.

"[There are] thousands of gallons a week," said town council treasurer Corey Bruins.

The city blocked off Veteran's Park with temporary fencing and posts Tuesday morning. Around noon, individuals showed up and began removing the fencing and tearing the netting apart as News 8 camera rolled.

Content warning: The video below includes profanity and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Instead of an organized press conference that was planned Tuesday, individual community leaders spoke to News 8 from the grass at Veteran's Plaza while people gathered around, loudly expressing their approval or disapproval.

“While I appreciate the San Diego Police Department’s increased presence last week, it’s clear more comprehensive action needs to be taken to keep San Diegans safe,” said Councilmember Jennifer Campbell.

The O.B. Town Council and residents said last week they sent a letter to San Diego city and county leaders, and police pleading for help.

The San Diego Police Department sent News 8 the following statement last week on the issue:

"SDPD Western Division is aware of this community concern and is looking at ways to address it from a variety of approaches, in order to find a solution that respects both sides of this issue.

As a department, we recognize the quality of life issues that can arise from calls like these. OB is an area rich in culture and expression is practically a way of life.

That said, what is also a way of life for all of San Diego is living in peace with our neighbors. Our hope is that those involved in the drum circle events would consider self-managing and perhaps find a start and end time which honors those who live in the surrounding neighborhood and doing so in a manner that recognizes the unique times we are living in with the advent of COVID-19.

Efforts to address the concerns in the interim have included: routine patrols in the area when possible and enforcement of ancillary violations, such as: open alcohol & narcotics violations.