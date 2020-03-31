SAN DIEGO — Workers for Austin-based grocery chain Whole Foods are planning to strike on Tuesday, calling the move a globally-organized "sick out."

In San Diego, three grocery store workers tested positive, two at a Carlsbad Sprouts and another at an Albertsons in Escondido. No word on whether Whole Foods stores in San Diego will be impacted by the walkout scheduled for Tuesday. Stores did open at 7 a.m. for seniors.

A labor movement within Whole Foods, Whole Worker, created an online petition. The group is trying to get guaranteed paid leave for workers who self-quarantine, health care coverage for part-time workers and the immediate shutdown of any Whole Foods location where a worker tests positive for COVID-19.

The sick-out was originally scheduled for May 1, but it was moved up because of the increased demand for groceries. This comes one day after workers walked out in Staten Island, N.Y. where 100 Amazon workers staged a protest outside the warehouse on Monday. At least 13 Amazon warehouses have reported COVID-19 cases.

Whole Foods says their Team Members can get up to two weeks of paid time off if they test positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined. They also get an additional $2 per hour on top of hourly base pay, and increased overtime pay.



Whole Foods released the following statement saying in part:



"As we address unprecedented demand and fulfill a critical need in our communities, Whole Foods Market is committed to prioritizing our Team Members' well-being, while recognizing their extraordinary dedication. We have taken extensive measures to keep people safe, and in addition to social distancing, enhanced deep cleaning and crowd control measures, we continue rolling out new safety protocols in our stores to protect our Team Members who are on the front lines serving our customers.”

