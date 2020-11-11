Will people take a COVID vaccine?

Recent polls show less than 60 percent of Americans are willing to get a vaccine right now and doctors in San Diego are hearing that skepticism from their patients.

SAN DIEGO — Pfizer's COVID vaccine appears to be even more effective than many expected, but will people actually take it? Recent polls show less than 60 percent of Americans are willing to get it right now and doctors in San Diego are hearing that skepticism from their patients.

“Definitely hearing a lot of anxiety,” said Dr Abi Olulade with Sharp Rees-Stealy. She says her patients have reservations that this vaccine, created so quickly, has had the time to be adequately tested. “The biggest reason that they cite is that it was sped up. Even the name of the program, ‘Operation Warp Speed’ terrifies everyone, unfortunately.”

And it's not just patients showing trepidation. “I'll be honest with you, in our vaccine committee I've got some doctors that are saying I don't want to be the first one,” said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health CEO. “And then I have some doctors saying, not only do I want to be the first one, I wish I could participate in the clinical trials.”

But local medical experts want to make it clear - even though this is all happening fast, there are still protocols that must be followed by both Pfizer and the FDA. “I have confidence in the science,” Van Gorder said. “I have confidence in the FDA and those that will ultimately be looking at the drug to determine whether or not it's safe.”

Doctors say there will certainly be some people who experience side effects... that happens with basically every vaccine. And there are questions we won't be able to answer for a while. “We don't know how long the vaccines will work and the immunity will last,” Van Gorder said. “We'll find that as the year progresses.”

Pfizer is reporting that out of nearly 44,000 trial participants, only 94 got sick with COVID. Four weeks after the start of the 2-dose regimen, and seven days after the second dose, Covid protection was greater than 90% even Pfizer's Chief Scientific Officer was stunned by the results. “This is unbelievable,” said Dr. Mikael Dolsten. “Oh my god. We may put an end to this terrible pandemic.”