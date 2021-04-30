Yes, 'COVID arm' delayed side effect is real

"It's very clearly a delayed, allergic-type of reaction to something in the vaccine and it's benign, it goes away and it's not a big deal," Pottinger said.



While the participants in the Moderna trial reported the reaction, Pottinger said it could occur with the Pfizer vaccine, which is an mRNA vaccine like the one manufactured by Moderna.



Pottinger said the vaccine could trigger a late immune response at the injection site for some people and that it is only delayed, rather than immediate.



"It's called a delayed hypersensitivity response; it's something that we see in medicine," Pottinger said.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges the side effect on their website, which advises vaccine administrators to apply the second dose on the opposite arm if someone experiences COVID arm.



The CDC, and Pottinger, strongly recommend people get their second shot as planned, even if they experience the so-called COVID arm.



"People should be reassured that if they are getting an mRNA vaccine, made by either Pfizer or Moderna, and they have this COVID arm experience, they should go ahead and get that second shot," Pottinger said.