County officials urge San Diegans to get vaccinated against the flu, promote free clinics

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County officials held a media conference Thursday to help promote County-sponsored free flu vaccine clinics and urged San Diegans to get vaccinated against the flu, especially this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox said he’s urging everyone to get a vaccine as soon as possible.

“We want to avoid the double whammy as much as possible. The chances that someone could come down with both COVID-19 and Influenza. The flu vaccine is safe and effective and we want everyone to get a vaccine as soon as possible,” Cox said.

Doctor Denise Foster, Chief Nursing Officer with the County Medical Care Services Division, said getting vaccinated is the single most important action people can take to protect themselves from the flu.

“Each year flu vaccines nationwide prevent thousands of deaths. We are starting the flu vaccine in the midst of a pandemic and it may be very difficult to tell the difference between the two, but we have a vaccine for the flu, anyone six months and older should get one,” Foster said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year. County officials said the flu vaccine is safe and effective.



The County is sponsoring free vaccination clinics throughout the region in October and early November. Six clinics will take place with vaccine available for adults and children ages six months and up. They are primarily intended for individuals with no medical insurance.

County of San Diego Public Health Centers where immunizations are offered:

Eligibility for Immunizations at County Public Health Centers:

The following individuals are eligible to receive immunizations at County Public Health Centers:

Children and adults who do not have health insurance.

Children and adults whose health insurance does not include vaccines.

Persons 0-18 years who are Alaskan Native or American Indian.

Persons 0-18 years who have Medi-Cal or are Medi-Cal eligible.

Persons 6 months and older in need of influenza (flu) vaccine regardless of health coverage.

Individuals are not eligible for vaccines at County Public Health Centers if their insurance includes vaccination coverage, even if there are co-pays or deductibles. If you have any questions about your eligibility for vaccines at County Public Health Centers, please call the Public Health Center near you.

The flu vaccine is also available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies.