Covered California begins open enrollment period for 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jingjing Cai migrated to the U.S in 2014.

“My husband and I own a small business and contracts with international adoptions in the United States,” Cai said.

When the U.S halted international travel, her businesses came to a stop too.

“We could no longer afford the medical insurance we purchased through our business,” she added.

She turned to Covered California which has begun its open enrollment period for 2022.

"It helped us a lot in a very difficult time,” Cai said.

Covered California sells individual health insurance plans to people who can't get coverage through their job.

Some people are eligible for deep discounts on their monthly premiums. Even families earning more than $100,000 per year are eligible for assistance.

Right now, there are 1.1 million Californians who are uninsured and eligible for financial help. The Director of Covered California, Peter V. Lee, said 85% of those uninsured could get health insurance for free.

Twelve insurance companies will sell plans on Covered California for 2022.

People will have various options depending on where they live. Covered California says everyone will have at least two choices.

Right on the homepage, there is a calculator where you can plug in your income and how many family members you have to see what the silver plan will cost you.

For a two-person family bringing in $25,000 — free.

Family of two bringing in $35,000 — $57 a month.

A family of four bringing in $50,000 — $62 a month.

"That shows a commitment to actually get coverage where it’s needed in low-income people’s hands," Lee said. "In the hands of communities of color.”

Adding over a third of those enrolled in Covered California are Latino.

Open enrollment will run through the end of January. More than 1.6 million people purchased health plans through Covered California in 2021.

