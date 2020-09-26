COVID-19 could have an unexpected positive impact on flu season

Flu cases are down due to a heightened awareness of good hygiene and COVID-19 social distancing rules

SAN DIEGO — The combination of COVID-19 and flu this winter has been a big concern for medical professionals. Now countries along the Southern Hemisphere are wrapping up their flu seasons and hitting record lows and it's getting the attention of health leaders here in the U.S.

"If people are not in contact with each other then the flu won't transmit. The same thing is the reason why we're doing it - so we don't transmit COVID. So if you do things that don't transmit COVID, you are also not going to transmit the flu nearly as much," said Yaneer Bar-Yam, professor and president at the New England Complex Systems Institute.

Australia is a good example of what this year's flu season may look like in the U.S. The flu cases plunged this season in the country to a number nearly 300 times lower than normal.

In August 2019, there were 61,000 lab-confirmed cases of the flu. In August 2020, there were just 107 confirmed cases.

Health officials believe the very rules put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 also helped slow the spread of the flu.

"Everybody who stays home so that they don't infect their other people in the office when they begin having symptoms - that's a way of preventing transmission of all kinds of diseases," said Bar-Yam.

If you think about it, it makes total sense. Social distancing, washing our hands often, traveling less, all expose us to fewer germs overall, not just the coronavirus.

And it's not only happening in Australia. Scientists saw a sharp drop in flu cases in this U.S. this spring when stay-at-home orders started and schools closed.

So, while the flu season could be better than in years past, there's no guarantee. It's still recommended to get a flu shot and take all other precautions you'd usually take.