Around 4% to 6% of the American population suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder, but there are ways to combat its effects.

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year again: We'll all be falling back an hour as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end on Sunday. While we may be gaining an hour of sleep that morning, we will also be losing more sunlight in our evenings.

With the time change, people may wonder whether this natural hibernation will bring seasonal depression. This transition is commonly associated with the holidays, autumn and Season Affective Disorder, or SAD.

Everydayhealth.com describes the symptoms as the following, saying that around 4% to 6% of the American population suffers from SAD:

Feelings of depression that happen most of the day, every day, in a seasonal pattern.

Having tiredness or low energy.

Loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy.

Changes in appetite or weight gain.

Sleeping too much.

The website also said women and younger people are more susceptible to SAD. So what can you do to combat this?

The Mayo Clinic suggests light therapy, which involves a special device to simulate sunlight and is said to cause changes in mood. Mayo Clinic describes this specific treatment as one of the first treatments available to combat SAD.

Other suggestions from Mayo Clinic included antidepressants (with the consultation of a doctor), therapy and other types of relaxation techniques.

The sun setting earlier on the clock doesn't have to rain on your parade. Hopkins Medicine suggests implementing healthy habits into your daily life such as getting more exercise and eating a healthy and balanced diet.

The next time we switch our clocks to jump forward an hour will be March 13, 2022. Enjoy the extra hour this weekend!