SAN DIEGO — Counterfeit pills being traded on San Diego streets are believed to be the cause of several deaths in county in the last 36 hours, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

According to authorities, the pills are being traded and sold on the streets with the promise of a painkiller high, but it remains unknown what exactly is in the pills that make them so dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction, call the County Crisis Hotline at (888) 724-7240.

The Sheriff's Department has a free drop off program for unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Visit sdsheriff.net to learn more.