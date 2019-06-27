SAN DIEGO — Are you an early riser or a night owl?

A new study published Wednesday looked at how sleep patterns could affect one’s risk of getting breast cancer.

The research published in the BMJ (formerly known as the British Medical Journal) looked at data from 400,000 women. The research found that those who tended to be early risers had a lower risk of breast cancer than those who stay up late.

Some experts, however, urge everyone to take this information with a grain of salt. In fact, researchers say changing your sleep patterns likely will not make a difference because the study focused on the genetic traits associated with a morning or night preference.

When it comes to breast cancer, the statistics can be unsettling. One in eight women will be diagnosed and one a day will die form it – just in San Diego alone.

“Every day we have people come into our office or call us who are scared or overwhelmed by a breast cancer diagnosis. We are always learning something new about breast cancer and there is still a lot we don't know,” said Shaina Gross, president of Susan G. Komen San Diego.

The good news, according to Gross, is that the study reminds everyone there are things he or she can do to decrease their risk of breast cancer.

“Knowing your history, getting screened, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and knowing what is normal for you and what changes are happening in your body,” she said.

Women over 40 are recommended to be screened once a year, and no matter the age, being proactive is key.

“You have to be your biggest advocate and know your body best,” said Gross.

If you are genetically predisposed to being a late-night person, you can’t change your risk by waking up any earlier. Risk factors like alcohol consumption and being overweight have a greater impact than sleep.