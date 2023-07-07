New FDA-approved tablet can help alleviate hot flashes

One of the most common symptoms of menopause is the sudden and unpredictable start of a hot flash— luckily, a new medication is helping women feel better and cooler.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Women who reach the age of menopause, typically in their mid-50s, may experience uncomfortable and frustrating symptoms, including hot flashes.

According to Dr. Luann Racher, an OB/GYN at UAMS, hot flashes are a vasomotor system issue that results in a woman experiencing a sudden feeling of warmth.

She added that a woman might have as many as ten hot flashes in a day.

“It's all about our sex hormones. And for women, that's estrogen and progesterone, specifically estrogen. When those levels are low, we have a harder time regulating our body temperature," Dr. Racher explained.

Dee Anna Mills, an English professor in Cabot, is among the estimated 75% of women who have suffered from these sudden, random increases in body temperature.

“If you are sweating through a t-shirt, that's embarrassing and that doesn't feel good. You know, you're very cognizant of it, and you hate to drive all around town with a little bag of extra clothes," Mills described.

However, a new medication approved by the FDA in May could provide some relief.

Veozah (fezolinetant) is designed to target vasomotor discomfort. Manufactured by Astellas Pharma Inc., Veozah is the first non-hormonal treatment for vasomotor symptoms in years.

As a woman progresses through menopause, estrogen levels decline, causing an imbalance between the estrogen produced naturally and a brain chemical called neurokinin.

To combat these symptoms, many women find relief in hormone replacement therapy. But according to the FDA, synthetic hormones can increase the risk of severe conditions such as breast cancer, stroke, or heart disease.

Dr. Racher said she’s excited to prescribe Veozah to her patients who are candidates for it.

She added that while having another option in treatment is a win, the cost of a newly approved drug can be high.

“Insurance coverage is something that you have to think about with a new drug. But oftentimes, there are promotional periods and manufacturer coupons that can mitigate some of that cost”, Dr Racher described.

Astellas Pharma reports that a one-month supply of Veozah averages around $550. The company has a patient support page where women can find a savings card to receive Veozah for as little as $30 a month.

Mills said that many of her friends also suffer from hot flashes, and she’s looking forward to introducing the new medication to them so they can speak with their own doctors about it.