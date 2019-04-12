SAN DIEGO — A 59-year-old woman from San Diego County is the sixth influenza death reported in the region this flu season, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced on Wednesday.

The woman from East County died Nov. 23, 2019, from influenza B, and there was no indication in her medical record that she got the flu vaccine this season. She also had underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza deaths are very unfortunate, but they do occur,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “This death serves as a strong reminder of the importance of getting a flu shot.”

Dec. 1-7 is National Influenza Vaccination Week and local health officials continue to urge San Diegans to get vaccinated as the flu increases in activity and sickens people. Flu vaccination is especially important during the holiday season when people usually stay indoors and gather in large groups.

A total of 203 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported locally last week, almost double the total from the previous week when 116 cases were reported. To date, 930 flu cases have been reported this season, more than double the 455 cases that had been reported at the same time last year.

Furthermore, the percentage of people showing up at local emergency departments with influenza-like symptoms increased to 4 percent, compared to 3 percent the previous week.

For the week ending Nov. 30, 2019, the Influenza Watch report shows the following:

Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness: 4 percent of all visits (compared to 3 percent the previous week)

Lab-confirmed influenza cases for the week: 203 (compared to 116 the previous week)

Total influenza deaths to date: 6 (compared to 2 at this time last season)

Total lab-confirmed cases to date: 930 (compared to 455 last season)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza. They include:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control

Pregnant women

People 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

In addition to getting vaccinated, people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Use hand sanitizers

Stay away from sick people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean commonly touched surfaces

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. If you don’t have medical insurance, you can go to a County public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, visit www.sdiz.org or call 211 San Diego.