SAN DIEGO — As the first signs of fall appear, the first signs of flu season are also being seen around San Diego.

"We have to wait until things unfold to really see what the season is going to look like," says public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten

There have already been two flu-related deaths in San Diego this season. While we may not know what this year is going to bring, health officials are urging everyone to protect themselves now by getting a flu shot.

"Everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated," says Wooten.

The 2017 - 2018 season was particularly bad with more than 360 deadly influenza cases reported throughout San Diego.

To stay on top of current the numbers and keep the public informed San Diego's Health and Human Services will kick off a weekly flu watch next week to take a closer look at the number of outbreaks, the number of deaths and cases reported.

Flu symptoms can include cough, congestion, runny nose and exhaustion but the telltale sign is a fever.

While flu shot shots are not full proof, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine reduces the odds of getting influenza by about 60% and can lessen the severity of symptoms.

Residents can protect themselves from contracting the virus by frequently washing their hands, cleaning commonly touched surfaces and avoiding contact with sick people.

