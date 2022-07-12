Give blood with San Diego Red Cross ahead of hectic holiday season

SAN DIEGO — 'Tis the season to give back! The San Diego Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.
Organizers say it's important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your impact − volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-31:
Bonita
12/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 450 Corral Canyon Road
Borrego Springs
12/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Borrego Community Resource Center, 587 Palm Canyon Drive
Cardiff by the Sea
12/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1444 Lake Drive
Carlsbad
12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real
12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jersey Mike’s La Costa, 7625 Via Campanile, Suite 122
Chula Vista
12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane
12/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway, Suite 1088
12/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane
12/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastlake Community Church, 990 Lane Ave
Coronado
12/28/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way
El Cajon
12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Parkway Plaza, 415 Parkway Plaza
Encinitas
12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena
12/20/2022: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real
12/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive
Escondido
12/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway
12/11/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Mary Catholic Church, 1170 South Broadway
12/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westfield North County, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy
12/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway
12/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westfield North County, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy
Fallbrook
12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane
12/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Road
La Jolla
12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive
12/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shiley Fitness Center, 10820 N Torrey Pines Road
12/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Avenue
12/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr N
La Mesa
12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive
Lakeside
12/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hill Country Community Church, 8950 Lakeview Road
National City
12/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Diego Academy, 2800 E 4th St
Oceanside
12/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., GILEAD Building 800, 4010 Ocean Ranch Blvd
12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus
12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus
12/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 705 College Blvd
12/29/2022: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus
Poway
12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Bartholomews Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Road
12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mossy Nissan Poway, 14100 Poway Road
12/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Poway Branch Library, 13137 Poway Road
Ramona
12/13/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane
San Diego
Red Cross Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours
12/8/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scripps Mercy Hospital, 4077 Fifth Ave
12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., 4757 Nexus Center Drive
12/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mission Valley YMCA, 5505 Friars Road
12/14/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive
12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Spaces, 8730 Rio San Diego Dr
12/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kilroy Realty Corporation, 13520 Evening Creek Drive North
12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Heights Golf Club, 16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy
12/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rancho Penasquitos Library, 13330 Salmon River Road
12/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carmel Mountain Ranch Library, 12095 World Trade Drive
San Marcos
12/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mission Hills Church, 400 Mission Hills Court
12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of San Marcos, 1 Civic Center Drive
12/18/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hope Worldwide North County Albertsons, 1571 San Elijo Road
12/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Drive
12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 732 Center Drive
Valley Center
12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Valley Center Branch Library, 29200 Cole Grade Road
Vista
12/13/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Murray High School, 215 N Melrose Drive
12/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave
WATCH RELATED: Aztecs for Life Blood Drive | Community steps up to donate (December 2022)
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:
ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire