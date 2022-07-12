Give blood with San Diego Red Cross ahead of hectic holiday season

$10 Amazon.com Gift Card or T-shirt for donors this month.

SAN DIEGO — 'Tis the season to give back! The San Diego Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

Organizers say it's important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 7-31:

Bonita

12/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 450 Corral Canyon Road

Borrego Springs

12/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Borrego Community Resource Center, 587 Palm Canyon Drive

Cardiff by the Sea

12/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1444 Lake Drive

Carlsbad

12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real

12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jersey Mike’s La Costa, 7625 Via Campanile, Suite 122

Chula Vista

12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

12/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway, Suite 1088

12/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

12/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastlake Community Church, 990 Lane Ave

Coronado

12/28/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., City of Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way

El Cajon

12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Parkway Plaza, 415 Parkway Plaza

Encinitas

12/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena

12/20/2022: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real

12/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive

Escondido

12/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

12/11/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Mary Catholic Church, 1170 South Broadway

12/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westfield North County, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy

12/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

12/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Westfield North County, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy

Fallbrook

12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane

12/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Road

La Jolla

12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive

12/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shiley Fitness Center, 10820 N Torrey Pines Road

12/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Avenue

12/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr N

La Mesa

12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive

Lakeside

12/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hill Country Community Church, 8950 Lakeview Road

National City

12/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., San Diego Academy, 2800 E 4th St

Oceanside

12/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., GILEAD Building 800, 4010 Ocean Ranch Blvd

12/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

12/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 705 College Blvd

12/29/2022: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

Poway

12/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Bartholomews Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Road

12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mossy Nissan Poway, 14100 Poway Road

12/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Poway Branch Library, 13137 Poway Road

Ramona

12/13/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane

San Diego

Red Cross Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

12/8/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scripps Mercy Hospital, 4077 Fifth Ave

12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., 4757 Nexus Center Drive

12/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mission Valley YMCA, 5505 Friars Road

12/14/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Spaces, 8730 Rio San Diego Dr

12/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kilroy Realty Corporation, 13520 Evening Creek Drive North

12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Heights Golf Club, 16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy

12/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rancho Penasquitos Library, 13330 Salmon River Road

12/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carmel Mountain Ranch Library, 12095 World Trade Drive

San Marcos

12/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mission Hills Church, 400 Mission Hills Court

12/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of San Marcos, 1 Civic Center Drive

12/18/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hope Worldwide North County Albertsons, 1571 San Elijo Road

12/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Drive

12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 732 Center Drive

Valley Center

12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Valley Center Branch Library, 29200 Cole Grade Road

Vista

12/13/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Murray High School, 215 N Melrose Drive

12/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave

