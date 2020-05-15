How accurate are thermometers?

A person's temperature is considered normal between 97 and 99 degrees, but medical experts indicate that not all thermometers are created equal.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A fever is one of the symptoms of COVID-19, according to medical experts, but with so many different types of therometoers being used, how accurate are their temperature readings?

As part of the gradual reopening of the economy, businesses will be screening people's temperatures before allowing them inside an establishment.

In Kearny Mesa, for example, Zion Market has already started screening shoppers' temperatures before allowed inside the store. The temperature screening is being conducted by a security guard.

To compare and see the difference, News 8 tested three types of thermometers: the traditional one under the tongue, one that rests on the forehead, and a non-contact infrared.

According to Cy Custodio, outside factors like weather, or user error can change results. the most accurate reading comes from anything internal.

The thermometers News 8 tested out all produced varied results - indicating that while thermometers can give a sense of security, users shouldn't rely solely on them.