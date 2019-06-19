SAN DIEGO — San Diegans love the sun, but it is a relationship that has gotten more complicated in recent years.

Azadeh Shirazi is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at the La Jolla Dermatology and Laser Center.

“We’ve become more aware of the dangers not only from a skin cancer stand point, but also from an aging standpoint,” she said.

But if someone has ignored skin care for decades, is it possible to erase years of sun damage?

The answer, according to Shirazi, is yes.

“It is never too late. You can help reverse some of the damage and just preventing further damage,” she said.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is the sun getting stronger?

While there are some over the counter products that can help, Shirazi said there are ways to get more dramatic results via a process she calls photo rejuvenation.

“We use a light-based laser to rejuvenate the skin. And the nice thing about it, it doesn’t have much downtime,” she said.



Shirazi said the process targets broken capillaries, brown spots and can even stimulate collagen to tighten one’s skin.

Other options include laser peels which help remove the old damage skin and allow fresh new skin to grow. Downtimes do vary on the intensity of the procedure.

As skin care technology changes, Shirazi said she is always looking for the next best thing, which right now is the one of her favorite treatments – the halo.

“It has a laser that penetrates deep into the skin and helps tighten collagen and repair damage underneath the surface – just making the skin healthier and more youthful,” she said.

But whatever you do, Shirazi said just stop putting it off and take care of your skin now.

Prices in treatments vary from around $200 to $500. If that is out of your price range, Shirazi said use over the counter products like a daily moisturizer SPF 30 or higher and products containing Retin A.