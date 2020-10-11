Hyperemesis Gravidarum | Pregnant women suffering from condition far worse than morning sickness

"I couldn't work anymore. I basically laid in a dark room for most of the day, " said one San Diego mother.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Pregnancy is suppose to be such a beautiful time in a woman's life. Many women experience morning sickness, but there are others who go through something way more severe and debilitating. It's called Hyperemesis Gravidarum or HG.

In fact, I was diagnosed with it in my first trimester, I had it with my first child as well.

In a recent documentary on HBO Max, comedian Amy Schumer opens up about her experience with HG. Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge struggled with it in all three of her pregnancies.

"It's like calling a hurricane a little bit of rain... it's not the same thing." said Dominique Albrecht.

Albrecht, is a San Diego mother of two beautiful children who endured it during both pregnancies. She reached out to me after I mentioned my diagnosis on our CBS morning show.

"I think there's this misconception that hyperemesis is morning sickness, but it's not. Its severe debilitating nausea and vomiting that has a significant impact on a woman's life," said Albrecht.

"I wanted to reach out to you and let you know there's resources available and you're not alone. It sometimes can be a very isolating condition," she added.

Albrecht had never heard of hyperemesis until she found herself in the emergency room during her first pregnancy.

"I couldn't work anymore. I basically laid in a dark room for most of the day, " said Albrecht.

Albrecht's story is not unique to the women who experience the condition. According to the HER foundation, the global voice for HG awareness, support and research, HG is potentially life-threating, affecting three to 10% of women or more than six million globally. It's characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, dehydration, sometimes organ failure and in severe cases death of mothers and babies, not to mention, the financial strain.

"People lose their homes, they go bankrupt. It's a significant impact and the Amy Schumer documentary did a good job showing that you sometimes, even on your worst day, you have to get up and keep going," said Albrecht.

Dr. Marlena Fejzo is a Harvard-trained geneticist at the University of Southern California. She's an HG survivor herself and for the past 20 years she's been the world's leading researcher on HG. The cause is still unknown, but a recent genetic study links two genes to HG. A genetic test isn't available just yet.

"We're not quiet there yet. In order to do that we need FDA approval for a test. It's not quiet there yet, but we're getting there," said Dr. Fejzo.

Dr. Fejzo says what can be done now is improvement in standardized treatments and assessments because children are at risk as well.

"The baby in the case of hyperemesis is not getting everything it needs from the mom. There's increased risk of autism and neurodevelopmental delay. Women need to get treated to make sure they get the hydration and nutrition they need, said Dr. Fejzo.

"I think a lot of women get missed because they haven't seen their doctor yet, they think it's normal," added Dr. Fejzo.