Telehealth providers report increase in requests for birth control

The Nurx website offers birth control pills online for as little as $0 with insurance or $15 without it per month. The site shows detailed pictures of pills, a patch and a shot and breaks down the steps to get a prescription and have it delivered home.



"That’s a huge uptick, I think largely driven by an increased level of comfort as well as a need for more options to get critical healthcare services,” Bao said



This surge in birth control comes as the U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments by phone on whether the Trump administration can make it easier for employers with religious and moral objections to opt-out of providing free birth control coverage in their insurance plans.



"Not everybody who seeks the protection from coverage has the same objections,” said Chief Justice Roberts.



Rao said contraception is a critical part of healthcare, and she strongly believes in access and hopes that employers and the Supreme Court will see it the same way.