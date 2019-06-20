SAN DIEGO — An eight-month infant thought to have the measles, leading to the closure of the Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Urgent Care, has tested negative for the viral infection.

In a statement from Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers to News 8 said:

"A suspected case of measles reported earlier this evening at Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa has been determined not to be measles by the doctors at Sharp Rees-Stealy, Rady Children's and county health officials.

Further evaluations showed,the symptoms were not consistent with measles and there is not need for any additional action."

The measles scare happened after the eight-month-old baby was taken to urgent care with a rash.

There were about 16 patients and family members at the Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Urgent Care at the time the baby was taken in.

Their contact information was taken, and they were invited to return Thursday to receive a measles immunization or a titer test to determine their current immunization level.

The urgent care was cleaned – everything from surfaces to the air. It is expected to re-open Thursday morning at its normal time.