Local medical expert weighs in on President diagnosis

Concern is growing for President Trump since testing positive for COVID-19, as there are conflicting reports out about his health and the timeline of his diagnosis.

SAN DIEGO — "I think this is a scary situation to see of how it can spread in Washington D.C. and the White House, when ordinarily this a group that would be untouchable,” said UCSD Director of the Covid-19 clinic Dr. Michele Ritter.

Ritter, also an associate clinical professor of medicine in infectious disease at UCSD, says when we see people getting it who are older and have these comorbidities, it makes us more nervous.

President Trump's video message tweeted Saturday sounded hopeful.

“I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back,” Trump said from a room in Walter Reed Medical Center.

He also praised the therapeutics that he is taking right now and said he cannot be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe.

“We have things happening that look like they are miracles coming down from God, so I just want to tell you that I'm starting to feel good.

On Thursday, doctors say Trump had a mild cough, nasal congestion, and fatigue. Then there was a discrepancy about whether he was given supplemental oxygen at the White House before going to the hospital.

"Thursday, no oxygen, none at this moment, and yesterday with the team when we were all here, he was not on oxygen,” said President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Doctors say the president received a special antibody therapy and will be given Remdesivir as a 5-day treatment.

"The big plan for today, since he's in such great spirits and doing well, is to encourage him to eat, to drink, to stay hydrated, to be up out of bed,’ said Dr. Brian Garibaldi.

The president's team says he has been in exceptionally good spirits. As the White House continues contact tracing, the list of COVID-19 cases in the president's circle has grown. Former governor Chris Christie is among the latest. He's now one of eight people testing positive, who attended the White House ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.



As the president and First Lady continue to remain in isolation with care, Trump says he is eager to return to his campaign.