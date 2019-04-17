SAN DIEGO — With new cases of the measles reported in Michigan and New York, the number of states with reports have the disease has reached 20. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air though coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include cough, runny nose, and red, light-sensitive eyes. Two to four days later, a fine rash of red spots develops on the face and gradually spreads down the body. Fever may reach 103-105 degrees, accompanying the rash.

Doctors say the best way to prevent the measles is to vaccinate your children. All children get two doses of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at age 4 through 6.

If you think you or your child have contracted the measles, STAY HOME and call your primary care doctor or San Diego Health and Human Services. Authorities say to stay home so you do not possibly infect other people that are present at the hospital.

Dr. Angie Neison from Sharp-Rees Stealy Medical Group gave some information on the signs and symptoms of measles and what you can do to keep your family safe.