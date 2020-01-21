SAN DIEGO —

Thousands of people headed Downtown on Monday for an out-of-the-box medical convention at the San Diego Convention Center. The conference centers around simulation.

KT Waxman is with the California Simulation Alliance.

“I have seen an amazing evolution of technology," said Waxman. "If you think about pilots, pilots would not fly a plane unless they were in simulation for a long period of time."

There were plenty of realistic mannequins at the convention.

“The bottom line is to improve patient outcomes," said Waxman. "Right now, we're showcasing mannequins that look like real people. You wouldn't know they were mannequins."

State-of-the-art software allows them to troubleshoot without using a cadaver.

The International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare goes through Wednesday.

