New legislation promises to lower health care costs for millions of Americans

Medicare will now be able to negotiate the price of certain drugs with pharmaceutical companies, and insulin will be capped at $35 a month for Medicare patients.

SAN DIEGO — After months of negotiations and a marathon weekend session, the U.S. Senate narrowly passed a multi-billion spending bill.

The Inflation Reduction Act not only includes historic investment in addressing climate change, but also in reducing the cost of health care for millions of Americans.

"It should have been addressed a long time ago," said San Diegan Jonathan Rios, who works as a registered nurse.

"I think it is not sustainable for Americans to have to pay so much out of pocket, especially when you get to the age of receiving Medicare," he told CBS 8.

One of the key provisions of this spending bill: Medicare will now be able to negotiate the price of certain drugs with pharmaceutical companies.

"(This) means seniors and consumers will pay less for their prescription drugs," President Joe Biden said earlier. "Medicare recipients will save in the process about $290 billion."

This bill also caps the amount Medicare recipients will have to pay for prescription medications at $2,000 a year.

The cost of insulin will be capped at $35 a month for Medicare patients, although those with private insurance won't benefit from that cap.

Also, this legislation will lock in place through 2025 the lower health care premiums for millions of families insured through the Affordable Care Act, meaning a savings on average of $800 a year for an estimated 13 million people.

"If it is reduced and some kind of subsidy is possible, it will definitely help a wider population," said San Diegan Anu Radha, who is able to afford health care costs for her elderly father.

However, she would like to see this new legislation extend beyond prescription medications.

"I really wish that these high prescription drug changes also applied to some of the surgeries that could correct some of the problem people have to help improve their daily lives," Radha said.

Support in the Senate for this legislation split along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

No Senate Republicans backed the act.

"Socialist price controls are not the way to get a healthy pharmaceutical industry," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Supporters, though, said this help for struggling Americans is critical.

"Chronic illnesses, acquired illnesses...whatever it is at late stages in life, you shouldn't have to make a decision as to whether or not you're going to pay for blood pressure medication, insulin, or food, you know?" said Rios.

Later this week, the bill will head to the House of Representatives, which is expected to approve it.