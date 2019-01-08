A specific source may not be able to be determined in the E. coli outbreak linked to the San Diego County Fair, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

San Diego County Department of Environmental Health Food Inspectors conducted investigations of the food booths associated with the reported foods consumed by the ill cases.

There were no commonalities between food items and food booths. Any major violations observed were addressed at the time of the site visit and fixed.

Re-inspections were conducted to ensure those violations remained fixed.

Inspectors also conducted site visits at non-foodborne illness reported booths to conduct focused inspections on sanitizing procedures for consumer counters and self-service condiment containers, handwashing procedures, handwashing supplies and hot water.

All cases in the outbreak did report visiting the animal areas, which included the petting zoo, or had other animal contact at the fair. Animal and environmental testing conducted to date has found no bacteria associated with the E. coli outbreak.

This investigation included testing of all petting zoo animals, all pony ride horses, and two cattle from the livestock barn that were present throughout the possible timeframe that the cases visited the fair.

In addition, 32 environmental samples from the petting zoo and livestock barn showed no signs of E. coli bacteria linked to the outbreak.

On Monday, The families of three children affected by an E. coli outbreak linked to the San Diego County Fair have filed claims against the fair's operators.

Jedediah, who was 2 years old, died as a result of E. coli poisoning, while Christiano was hospitalized for 12 days with life-threatening hemolytic uremic syndrome. The extent of Ryan's health issues were not specified in a statement from Gomez Trial Attorneys, which is representing the families along with Ron Simon, an attorney specializing in food safety cases.

The fair, which ran from May 31 to July 4, closed its animal exhibits soon after Jedediah's death on June 24.

The potential sources of the outbreak remain under investigation.