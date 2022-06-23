'Pandemic has played a large role': Number of men dying by suicide is on the rise

“What we see is men are 3 or 4 times more likely to die by suicide than women,” said Kelsey Bradshaw, clinical psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

SAN DIEGO — The number of men dying by suicide in the U.S. is on the rise and the pandemic has played a large role, according to the a San Diego clinical psychologist.

“What we see is men are 3 or 4 times more likely to die by suicide than women,” said Kelsey Bradshaw, clinical psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

Bradshaw says that while there tends to be more women who are affected by depression, half as many men are diagnosed with depression.

"We see men more likely to use more lethal means like a firearm so that is one of the factors we believe leads to more deaths by suicide in men relative to women," added Bradshaw.

Part of the problem is gender norms, according to Bradshaw.

“This idea of masculinity or what it means to be a man...And historically that has often led men to tend to downplay emotions, not express emotions, to not be vulnerable or to confide and so that presents real barriers,” said Bradshaw.

Data by the Centers for Disease and Prevention shows that suicides rates differ by age, and it's highest among white, middle-aged men.

"The recent numbers do indicate that white middle-aged men tend to be the ones most likely to die by suicide and that even those who are older adults are even more likely to die by suicide," said Bradshaw.

Individuals who are transgender and gender non-conforming have the highest suicide rate than any other group.

If you or anyone you know needs access to life-saving resources click here. You can also call the San Diego Access and Crisis Line at (888)724-7240.