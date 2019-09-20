SAN DIEGO — County health officials announced Friday that they are attempting to notify students and staff at Morse High School who may have been exposed to tuberculosis.



The potential exposure periods were from June 17 to July 26 and from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency, which did not reveal any information about the infected individual.



Health officials plan to offer free testing to potentially affected Morse High School students on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while the San Diego Unified School District will offer testing to staff members at the school.



"It is important that we identify those who have had prolonged close contact in an enclosed space with the TB case and test them since the initial infection usually has no symptoms," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease."



Tuberculosis is generally transmitted through the air or via contact with an infected person. Roughly one-third of those exposed to the bacterial disease will develop it, according to the HHSA, but most avoid infection. Tuberculosis symptoms can include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplainable weight loss.



Residents can contact the county's tuberculosis control program at 619- 692-8621 or visit the program's website at: sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs/tuberculosis_control_program for more information on the disease.

Morse High School can also be reached at 619-262- 0763 for information on the exposure.